Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for drivers to slow down during the Christmas and New Year period.

According to figures from the Kerry Division of An Garda Siochana, 8 people lost their lives on Kerry roads up to Christmas of this year.

This represents an increase of 1 on 2016.

However, the number of serious injury collisions and serious injuries reduced by over one-third.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Tom Myers, has this appeal for Kerry motorists.