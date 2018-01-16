Gardaí apologise to Joanne Hayes for Kerry Babies investigation

Baby John Garda Press Conference in Caherciveen Garda Station.

Gardaí have apologised to Joanne Hayes and her family for the investigation that was carried out into the Kerry Babies case of the 1980s.

They held a press conference this afternoon in Cahersiveen Garda Station to announce an appeal for information into the murder of a baby who was found dead on April 14th, 1984.

Gardaí have opened a review into the murder of Baby John who was found with multiple stab wounds on White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen.

Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy said that DNA samples taken at the time have now been examined using the latest available technology.

He’s made this apology to Ms Hayes.