Gardaí advise of traffic management plan in place for Listowel Races

Gardaí in Listowel have advised of a traffic management plan in place ahead of the Listowel Races.

Traffic Management

Listowel 7 Day Harvest Festival

Sunday 10th September 2017 – Saturday 16th September 2017 incl.

Introduction:

The following is the Traffic Management Plan to cater for Listowel Races commencing Sunday, 10th September 2017 – Saturday 16th September 2017 inclusive.

Patrons attending are strongly advised to park in car parks available at the following Racecourse locations: Greenville (entrance off Grenville Road), Greenville (entrance off Convent Street), Tralee (entrance off the N69- Listowel-Tralee road) and Barrett’s Field (entrance off Bridge Road, Listowel). Parking is also available in Listowel town car parks and parking restrictions will be in place in residential areas of the town.

Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and a fee will be occasioned. Fixed penalty notices will be issued in respect of aforementioned violations. Motorists are requested to give care, courtesy and consideration to other road users.

GENERAL TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS

1 Listowel Town:

It is envisaged that traffic related problems will occur when large volumes of traffic converge upon junctions within close proximity to and in the immediate vicinity of the racecourse. Non race traffic should where possible divert away from routes used by motorists attending Race Meetings on each Race Day. All streets are open to traffic at all times.

2 Limerick / Tralee / Killarney Traffic:

Traffic approaching from Limerick (Abbeyfeale), Tralee or Killarney should enter the Racecourse at the Tralee Road entrance and use the extensive on course parking that is available from this entrance. The Special needs parking are also available from this entrance.

3 Ballybunion Traffic:

Traffic approaching Listowel town from the direction of Ballybunion may park in the Greenville area (N.B. Not on the Greenville Road) and may also enter the Race Course car park via the Convent Street entrance. Parking is also permitted on the Ballybunion Road, Railway Road and John B. Keane Road.

4 Tarbert Traffic:

Traffic approaching the town from the Tarbert direction can park on the John B. Keane Road, in the Bridge Road car park and in the Race Course car park off Convent Street. All car parks are free. Traffic from the Tarbert direction going to Tralee will be joining the traffic coming from Abbeyfeale and Duagh at Listowel Bridge. Serious delays can expected in this area, particularly from mid week onwards. Every effort will be made to keep delays to a minimum. The implementation of a one way system into the racecourse from the Tralee Road entrance will help in this regard – two lanes of traffic entering the Race Course.

5 Greenville:

Traffic approaching the Greenville entrance from the direction of Lixnaw, Ballyduff and Tralee will be required to use available parking off the Greenville Road and the race course Car park at Greenville. Parking along either side of the Greenville Road will not be permitted.

Road Closures:

Road closures are not envisaged; however temporary access restrictions to Greenville Road from Convent Cross may be necessary so as to facilitate traffic exiting from the Racecourse. In the evening time, access may be restricted to some streets as part of the Harvest Festival; however this will cause minimum disruption.

Special Needs:

Patrons with Special Needs that are attending Listowel Race Course can avail of parking via the Tralee Road entrance. There are a limited number of parking spaces at the Greenville entrance.

Event Organiser:

Listowel Racing Company.

Superintendent Daniel Keane, Listowel Garda Station has requested that all patrons attending the Races comply with Gardai & Race Steward requests. This is to ensure the smooth running of the event and the safety of all patrons attending the races.

An Garda Siochana want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience at the races and to this end are warning persons to be aware of pickpockets, lock your cars when leaving them and do not leave valuables in them. Every person attending the Races is asked to take sensible precautions in respect of their own property and their personal safety.

Enjoy the Races.

Daniel J. Keane, Superintendent, Listowel Garda Station.