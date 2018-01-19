Gardaí advise of oill spill in Tarbert and road re-opens in Castleisland

Gardaí in Listowel are warning of an oil spill just outside Tarbert on the N69.
A car has been involved in a minor incident as a result.
There is also oil in Tarbert town and near Glin.
Gardaí are at the scene, and they’re advising motorists to take care on approach.
Meanwhile one lane has reopened on the main Castleisland-Limerick Road following a fallen ESB pole.
Gardaí attended the scene after a car struck a pole, three kilometres from Castleisland.
Gardaí hope to fully reopen the road shortly.