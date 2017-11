Gardaí have advised of minor delays this morning after a road traffic accident between Listowel and Athea.

One car was involved, the accident was described as ‘not serious’ and Gardaí say it’s belived no injuries were sustained.

A towtruck is enroute to the scene, roughly five minutes outside Listowel, and the road is expected to be cleared shortly.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and to reduce speed.