Gardai advise caution on roads around the county due to ice

Gardai are advising caution on the main N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale particularly at the Captain’s table.

Two separate single vehicle crashes took place on the road this morning with injuries not thought to be serious at this time.

The road is very icy and motorists are asked to drive with care.

Kerry County Council gritted the road last night and have done so again this morning.

Gardai are also advising motorists to take care on the main N69 road between Tralee and Listowel especially around Kilflynn as there are reports of icy patches there.

In addition, there are reports of ice on the R558 Spa to Tralee road.