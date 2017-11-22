Gardaí advise Bog Road between Kilmoyley and Ballybunion is closed

Gardaí in Listowel have advised the Bog Road between Kilmoyley and Ballybunion is closed.

The road had been closed earlier by Kerry County Council due to flooding but some cars endeavoured to travel down it.

These cars are now stuck and the road is impassable.

Gardaí have advised the road will remain closed until the Council have completed their works – they are instructing motorists to take an alternative route.