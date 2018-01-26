Garda Youth Achievement Awards to be presented tonight

Over 250 people from across the county are expected to attend the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards at Ballyroe Heights Hotel in Tralee tonight.

Now in its 20th year, the awards aim to honour young people from throughout the county who’ve been an inspiration to their peers and their communities.

A total of 27 awards will be presented at the ceremony, including 22 merit awards, four distinction awards, and an overall winner.

Among the guests of honour will be the Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Anne-Marie McMahon.