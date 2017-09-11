Garda whistleblower wants to see more officers follow Noirin O’Sullivan

The Garda Commissioner has retired, leaving questions over the future of the force.

Noirin O’Sullivan stepped aside yesterday, saying the core of her job is no longer police work.

Noirin O’Sullivan joined the gardaí in 1981 and worked her way up from undercover work targeting drug dealers, to become the first woman to hold the top job.

Garda whistleblower John Wilson says he wants to see more officers follow suit.

Sinn Fein Deputy for Kerry Martin Ferris says the decision by the Garda Commissioner to retire has come late in the day to help restore confidence in the Gardaí.

Deputy Ferris says there is widespread acceptance that we have to have accountability within the force and there is a cultural problem within senior management:

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil said he was taken by surprised by the timing of the announcement of Noirin O’Sullivan’s retirement but not by the decision itself.

Deputy Brassil says the various scandals over recent years made her position completely untenable: