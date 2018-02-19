Garda warning following spate of tool thefts

Owners of power tools are being advised to take extra measures to secure them, following a spate of thefts in Kerry, Cork and Limerick in recent weeks.

Thousands of Euros worth of tools have been stolen from vans, sheds and private houses, for sale on the black market.

Gardaí are advising owners to take photos of these tools immediately after purchasing them, and to make note of the serial number on each item.

Alternatively they should engrave their initials on each tool, so they can be easily identified if recovered by Gardaí.

Members of the public are also being advised not to buy tools from unusual sources, or people calling door to door.