Garda warning to female pedestrians after man exposes himself to women in Tralee Town Park

Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents in which a man exposed himself to women in Tralee Town Park.

They’re advising the public not to approach the man, and they’ve further advised women not to walk alone in the park after dark.

Both incidents took place on the weekend of March 9th and 10th, in the Castle Countess area of Tralee Town Park.

The man exposed himself to a woman at 9.30pm on Friday night, March 9th.

The same man is understood to have exposed himself to another woman at 7.20pm on the following night, Saturday Match 10th.

Gardai are currently examining CCTV footage from the weekend in question.

It’s believed the man is in his 40s and is Irish.

No suspect has been identified as of yet, but Gardaí are warning the public not to approach this man if they see him, and to alert them immediately.