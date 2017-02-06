Garda warning as criminals target pedigree dogs in Kerry

Owners of pedigree dogs are being warned that criminals in Kerry are actively trying to steal them from outside their homes.

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an incident in which a man and a youth tried to lure a pedigree dog from outside its owner’s house at Ballyard.

The young boy pretended he lost his own pet, and tried to get the dog to come to him.

On this occasion, the two fled when a neighbour came on the scene, but it’s believed they’ve tried this before in other parts of the county.

Garda Marcus Twomey says people should never buy a dog from a person they don’t know.

He also warns, that the criminals are likely to try this again: