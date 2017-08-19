An Garda Síochana hosting open day in Tralee for those interested in joining the force

Anyone interested in becoming a member of An Garda Síochana is invited along to a special open day in Tralee this afternoon.

The open day will be hosted in the John Mitchel’s GAA complex from 12 noon to 4pm.

A number of stands will be on display with Gardaí on hand to answer questions.

Members of the drugs unit, mounted unit, students from Templemore and community police force will also attend.

Tralee Community Garda Seamus Moriarty says speaking to members of the force first-hand is a great way to get a feel for what he describes as a challenging and rewarding career.

Garda Moriarty says people of all nationalities are welcome to come along and see what being a member of An Garda Síochána is all about: