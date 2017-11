Gardaí in Tralee have advertised their intention to dispose of motor vehicles that were seized in the district.

There are currently 13 motor vehicles being stored at Tralee Garda Station, whose owners have signed a disclaimer form.

The vehicles would have been seized for having no tax or insurance and are of limited value.

Gardaí are legally obliged to publicise their intention to dispose of the vehicles, under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

The cars will be sold for scrap.