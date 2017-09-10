Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan announces retirement from An Garda Síochána

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has announced that she is retiring from An Garda Síochána.

She had notified the Taoiseach and Justice Minister this afternoon.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has confirmed the news within the past few minutes.

In a statement, Noiriin O’Sullivan says she had enjoyed 36 years of privileged, enjoyable and proud service with an Garda Siochana and she has thanked the Taoiseach and Justice Minister for their continued confidence in her.

She also thanked former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.

She said she had devoted much of her summer break to considering if continuing would be the right thing to do – but has decided to retire, take some time with her family and adapt to the new phase of her life.

She also said that she was not leaving her role to take up another job.

Confirming the announcement – Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he has appointed Deputy Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin Acting Commissioner with full powers with effect from midnight tonight.



