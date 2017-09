Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Tralee in which a man sustained facial injuries.

It’s understood two men were involved in an altercation in the Green Lane area of the town, at 8.30pm on Tuesday last, September 5th.

Green Lane is just off Castle Street in Tralee town centre and leads to Presentation Primary School.

Garda Kathy Murphy has appealed to anyone who may have been in this area at that time, and may have witnessed the assault, to contact Tralee Garda Station.