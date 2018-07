Gardai in Tralee are appealing for information following an assault on a man at Abbeycourt in the town.

A video which has emerged on social media, shows one man assaulting another with a crutch near the Christy Hennessy statue in Tralee.

The view shows a number of bystanders watching the assault.





One of the men received minor injuries and Gardai in Tralee would like to speak with the parties involved.

Anyone with any information can contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300.