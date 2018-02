Galway manager Kevin Walsh admits he wasn’t sure if they had enough of an advantage for the second half of their Allianz Football League encounter against Kerry.

With a strong wind aiding them in the opening period Walsh’s team led by 4 at the break in Tralee in the Division 1 clash.

Galway however started that second half better, a 40th minute goal giving them a 6 point lead and the platform for their eventual victory.