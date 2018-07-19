Galway Excited At Prospect Of Halting Kerry Juniors’ 4-In-A-Row Bid

The additional prize of four-in-a-row awaits the Kerry team should they overcome Galway in this Saturday’s All-Ireland Junior Final in Ennis.

It will be the Kingdom’s fifth appearance in the final in as many years.

Jimmy Keane’s starting 15 for Kerry will be announced tonight on Radio Kerry after the news at 9.





The Galway Junior Manager, Matt Duggan says his team are under no illusions as to the challenge that Kerry will pose on Saturday.

The Galway Captain, Meanus Breathnach says despite being underdogs, there’s plenty of experience in his team.