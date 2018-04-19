Gallarus Oratory listed among world’s most iconic examples of architecture

West Kerry’s Gallarus Oratory has been included in a new book celebrating some of the world’s most iconic examples of architecture.

Amazing Architecture: A Spotter’s Guide lists sites such as Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower and the Chrysler Building in New York.

Located in Baile na nGall in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht some believe it’s named refers to ‘Gall-Áras’, a foreign settlement.

However polymath and lexicographer An Seabhac Pádraig Ó Siochfhradha believed the name refers to ‘rocky-headland’ (Gall-iorras).