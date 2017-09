A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry today.

Met Éireann forecasts indicate south to southeast winds will reach speeds of between 50 and 65 km/h particularly along exposed coastal areas.

Winds will be accompanied by gusts reaching Gale Force 8.

Wind warnings are also in place for Cork, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

The status yellow warning is in effect until 6 o’clock this evening.