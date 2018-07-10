All Gaeltacht schools in Kerry register under Scéim Aitheantais mar Scoil Ghaeltachta

Every school in Kerry’s Gaeltacht regions has registered for inclusion in the Department of Education’s scheme for recognition as a Gaeltacht school.

Being a Gaeltacht school is no longer automatic and the scheme outlines a number of policies and criteria schools must comply with.

According to figures published by Tuairisc.ie, 27 schools in Gaeltacht regions in Mayo, Galway, and Donegal failed to register in the scheme.





Every school in the Corca Dhuibhne and Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltachts in Kerry has registered.