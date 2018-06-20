Gaeltacht Minister announces approval of language plan for West Kerry Gaeltacht

A language plan for the West Kerry region has been approved.

Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh announced the plan’s approval at the opening of UCC’s new learning centre at Dún Chíomháin in Ballyferriter last night.

It’s the eight plan nationally, and the fourth in Munster, to receive approval under the process which began in 2014.





Up to €150,000 will be made available to help with the plan’s implementation in West Kerry over the next 12 months.

Minister McHugh was special guest at the opening of UCC’s Ionad Foghlama in Ballyferriter which will enable UCC students to attend lectures remotely from the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht.