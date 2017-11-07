Munster Colleges GAA
U16.5 E Hurling
Semi-Final
Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 3-13 St. Patricks Comprehensive School Shannon 0-6
Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí Into Munster Hurling Final
East And North Kerry Football Fixtures Revealed
EAST KERRY Saturday O Donoghue Cup-Semi Final Rathmore V Gneeveguilla-2pm Venue: Fitzgerald Staduim Extra time if necessary Update East Kerry GAA Fixtures -weekend 11& 12 November 2017 Fr Galvin...
Change Of Venue For All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Final
Clanmaurice’s All-Ireland Junior Camogie semi-final has been moved to Ballinderreen in Galway. The Kerry side play Athleague of Roscommon at 2 on Sunday.
Coaches Give Our Kids a Sporting Chance, Not Just the Gifted – November 7th,...
This listener has been telling Treasa Murphy that coaches and trainers should give children and teenagers who are not as gifted as other players...
Rats swinging off the branches of trees – November 7th, 2017
Kerry County Council is investigating reports of rats 'swinging off the branches of trees' in a north Kerry estate. Amy Goggin told Jerry about...
Footprints – November 7th, 2017
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, looks at events that made the news in the...