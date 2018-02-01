Gaeilscoil Faithleann Killarney’s Family fun bingo afternoon this Sunday at the Gleneagle Hotel

Gaeilscoil Faithleann Killarney’s Family fun bingo afternoon takes place from 3pm to 5pm this Sunday February 4th in the Mangerton Suite at the Gleneagle Hotel. Doors open at 2.30pm.  Great prizes and a large raffle.  Everyone welcome.

