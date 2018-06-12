GAA Pitch Violence is Unacceptable – June 11th, 2018

Irish Independent GAA columnist, Sky Sports analyst and former Monaghan footballer, Dick Clerkin, says the footage of violence at an under-20 Ulster semi-final at the weekend should not be treated as normal. He says the scenes were depressingly familiar.
Farming commentator says Kerry Co-Op AGM could be watershed moment
The future direction of Kerry Co-Op will be among the items discussed by its voting shareholders at its AGM tomorrow. Kerry Co-Op is the largest...
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to be presented with Order of Innisfallen
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to be presented with the Order of Innisfallen during their visit to Kerry on Friday. An...
Remains to be seen if the deal between the US and North Korea will...
It's claimed North Korea remains an unpredictable state. Rory Cheevers, who lives in Cloghane, spent six days in the country on holiday last year and...
Irish Favourites – June 10th 2018
Terrace Talk – June 11th, 2018
Tim and guests looked at Kerry’s progress made in the Joe McDonagh Cup, heard about the growth of cycling in the county, chatted with...
Chernobyl Appeal
Chernobyl Children's Fund Tralee are appealing for clothes that are needed for 16 Chernobyl Children who're coming to Kerry in a few weeks http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Chernobyl1.mp3