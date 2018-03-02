GAA Expected To Confirm Kerry V Dublin For Sunday March 11th

The GAA is expected to confirm that Kerry’s Allianz Football League Division One game against Dublin will go ahead on Sunday March 11th.

That’s because Ireland will host Scotland in the Six Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday the 10th.

March 10th will also see Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice in charge of PS Chorca Dhubhine for their Corn Uí Mhuirí Final..

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is the venue for that decider against Tralee CBS at 1 o’clock.

Tonight’s Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football League Final is off.

John Mitchels were to play Austin Stacks but it’s been put back to March 18th.

Rathmore vs Legion is off tonight in East Kerry.

The Lee Strand West Kerry Football League semi-finals are cancelled and will instead be played on Sunday March 18th.