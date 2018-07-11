GAA Announce Times & Dates For Kerry’s Remaining Super 8 Games

The dates and throw-in times for the second and third rounds of Super-8 matches have been confirmed.

Kerry will play Monaghan in Clones at 4pm on Sunday week, July 22nd.

Earlier in the day, Kildare will welcome Galway to St Conleth’s Park.





Dublin’s trip to Tyrone will have a 7pm throw-in at Healy Park on Saturday week.

Roscommon and Donegal’s clash at Doctor Hyde Park will start at 5 that evening.

The third round of games will see Kerry face Kildare in Killarney from 6 on Saturday August 4th

At the same time, Galway and Monaghan will throw-in at Pearse Stadium.

The next day sees Ballybofey host Donegal and Tyrone.

While Dublin will face Roscommon at their nominated home venue of Croke Park – both those games throw-in at 3.30.