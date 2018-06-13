Future of Kerry Co-op to be Discussed at AGM – June 12th, 2018

The AGM of Kerry Co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group plc, takes place tomorrow. Among the matters for discussion will be proposed changes to shareholders’ voting rights and the spinning out of shares. Farming commentator and presenter of Ear to the Ground, Darragh McCullogh, spoke to Jerry.

