Future of Glencar Post Office safe for two years

There’s good news for Glencar Post Office; its future is safe, at least for two years.

An Post has decided to advertise a contract for post office services in the Mid Kerry village.

Kerry’s five TDs are welcoming the news.

Glencar Post Office was facing closure, following the death of Post Mistress Shelagh O’Sullivan.

Her nephew Ger O’Sullivan and his mother want to keep it open, but An Post said it had to hold a public consultation to inform their decision whether to keep it open or not.

It had now decided to advertise a contract for the provision of post offices service in Glencar, initially for a two-year period; it’ll be advertised in the coming days.

Kerry’s five TDs are welcoming the news; Independent Michael Healy-Rae is thanking the family, community and all public representatives for coming together to fight the closure.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says it’s good news in the short term, adding that hopefully the community will respond positively and the contract will be made permanent.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris says it’s a positive step; he’s congratulating the community for their efforts, and is encouraging people in the area to use the facility.

Fine Gael Minister Brendan Griffin says he along with Ger O’Sullivan and Ivan Morris met the CEO of An Post, David McRedmond, last week.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is delighted for the people of Glencar, and believes the post office will be retained in the long term.