Furlong And Henderson Out Of Ireland’s Six Nations Clash With Wales

As expected, there’s no Tadhg Furlong in the Ireland side to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Much as he did off the bench against Italy, Andrew Porter will take his place at tighthead.

Iain Henderson has also lost his fitness battle, and is replaced in the second row by the returning James Ryan.

Staying in the pack, and CJ Stander comes back in for Jack Conan.

The only change to the backs sees Chris Farrell come in for the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was asked today about the fitness of both Furlong and Henderson. …………

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best

3. Andrew Porter

4. James Ryan

5. Devin Toner

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Dan Leavy

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. John Ryan

19. Quinn Roux

20. Jack Conan

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Joey Carbery

23. Fergus McFadden

There’s a debut for Ulster centre James Hume in the Ireland Under-20 side that faces their Welsh counterparts tomorrow night.

Hume’s introduction is one of three changes made from the win over Italy.

Ronan Kelleher is back at hooker after missing that game through illness.

And Ulster scrum-half Jonny Stewart is also restored to the side for the game at Donnybrook.