Furlong And Henderson Out Of Ireland’s Six Nations Clash With Wales

As expected, there’s no Tadhg Furlong in the Ireland side to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Much as he did off the bench against Italy, Andrew Porter will take his place at tighthead.
Iain Henderson has also lost his fitness battle, and is replaced in the second row by the returning James Ryan.
Staying in the pack, and CJ Stander comes back in for Jack Conan.
The only change to the backs sees Chris Farrell come in for the injured Robbie Henshaw.
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was asked today about the fitness of both Furlong and Henderson. …………
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best
3. Andrew Porter
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Fergus McFadden
There’s a debut for Ulster centre James Hume in the Ireland Under-20 side that faces their Welsh counterparts tomorrow night.
Hume’s introduction is one of three changes made from the win over Italy.
Ronan Kelleher is back at hooker after missing that game through illness.
And Ulster scrum-half Jonny Stewart is also restored to the side for the game at Donnybrook.