Fungie sustains cuts to his head following Storm Ophelia

It seems Fungie – Dingle’s world famous wild dolphin – may have sustained some injuries during Storm Ophelia.

Jeannine Masset and Rudi Schmart – who visit Fungie on a daily basis to interact with him and check on his well-being – yesterday reported cuts to the dolphin’s head, which had not been there when he was last seen on Sunday.

A large swell off Beenbawn, visible on Monday during the storm with huge tides surges and waves, was close to the caves inhabited by Fungie, leaving him exposed to the elements.

However Jeannine, who catalogues Fungie’s life on their Facebook page Fungie Forever, said the dolphin seems to be in good form.

She said the cuts do not look serious and, as dolphin’s skin heals quickly, they are feeling positive that Fungie will recover quickly.