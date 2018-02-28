Funeral of young Dingle footballer takes place this afternoon

The funeral of young Dingle footballer Aodhán Ó Conchúir will take place this afternoon.

The 14-year-old Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne student passed away last Saturday in Cork University Hospital following an accidental injury sustained in a football match last Wednesday.

A talented Gaelic footballer, Aodhán was also a prolific soccer player with Camp and a member of the Kerry U-15 squad.

Requiem Mass takes place at 2pm at St. Mary’s Church in Dingle with funeral afterwards to St Brendan’s Cemetery.

Dingle Fife & Drum Band will lead several guards of honour for Aodhán from Milltown (Baile an Mhuilinn) roundabout to his final resting place.