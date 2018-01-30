Funeral of Tralee kayaker to take place this lunchtime

The funeral of a young Tralee man, who died in a kayaking accident in Ecuador, will take place this lunchtime at Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church in Tralee.

26-year-old David Higgins from Caherslee lost his life after getting into difficulty while kayaking on the Abanico River in South America.

Mr Higgins, who was a skilled and experienced kayaker, was part of a group of of five friends when they were hit by a flash flood on the river.

19 year old Alex McGrourty from Sligo was also killed in the tragedy.