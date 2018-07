The funeral is taking place today (Tuesday) of the man who died in a farming accident in North Kerry last week.

Tom O’Sullivan of Bunagara (Bunny-ara), Listowel, who was in his 90s, died following the incident involving a tractor at his home.

Mr O’Sullivan’s funeral Mass is taking place in St Mary’s Church, Listowel this morning at 11.30, with burial afterwards in Lisselton cemetery.