The funeral is taking place of a man who died in a fatal road collision on the Tralee – Dingle road last Tuesday night.

Cyclist, Roger O’Halloran from Derrymore, Tralee died after being involved in a collision with two cars at Tonevane sometime between 8.15 and 8.30pm on November 21st.

The two drivers involved in the collision were treated for injuries.

Requiem Mass for Mr O’Halloran is currently taking place at St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen with interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.