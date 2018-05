The funeral is taking place of the victim of a stabbing in Cahersiveen.

Robert Elston of Crough, Lisselton and formerly of London, died following an incident in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen last Wednesday.

Requiem mass for Mr Elston is taking place in St Mary’s Church, Listowel, and he will be buried afterwards in St John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.