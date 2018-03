The funeral is taking place today of a 23-year-old man killed in a crash on the Tralee to Fenit road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Luke Gleasure from The Kerries West Tralee died in the single-vehicle collision; a second man in his twenties was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.

Requiem Mass for Luke Gleasure is taking place at the Church of the Purification, Churchill today after which he will be laid to rest in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.