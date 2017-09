The funeral of Johnny Carroll is taking place this morning.

Mr Carroll from Doon, Tralee died in a crash on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road on Wednesday.

Mr. Carroll who was in his 60s was well-known in GAA and greyhound circles.

He will be laid to rest in New Rath Cemetery following 11 o clock requiem mass in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.