Fundraising drive to help costs of repatriating bodies of Tralee man and Sligo teenager killed in Ecuador

Friends of a young Tralee man and a Sligo teenager who died in Ecuador in a kayaking accident on January 20 have set up a fundraising page online to help with the cost of repatriating their bodies.

The GoFundMe page was set up four days ago with the aim of raising €25,000 – it’s currently less than €1,000 off its target.

26-year-old David Higgins from Caherslee, Tralee and 19-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo lost their lives after getting into difficulty while kayaking on the Abanico River in the South American country.

Details may be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/david-higgins-journey-home