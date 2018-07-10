Fundraising Concert with Mike Denver & Lisa Mc Hugh in Brosna this Friday 13th July

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Fundraising Concert with Mike Denver & Lisa Mc Hugh in the Marquee at the Square, Brosna this Friday 13th July doors open at 6pm & show commences at 7pm. All proceeds in aid of Brosna Church Restoration Fund. Tickets €25 on sale at the door.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR