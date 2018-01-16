Funding allocated for development of Listowel Bypass and Tralee Northern Relief Road

Funding has been allocated for the development of the Listowel Bypass and the Tralee Northern Relief Road.

€43 million will be spent on the two projects, which will be included in the Capital Plan 2018 – 2021.

Over €32 million is to go to the Listowel Bypass and over €11 million for the Tralee Northern Relief Road, and they’ll be developed in the coming years, during the lifetime of the Capital Plan.

The 5.95km Listowel Bypass will link the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

The Tralee Northern Relief Road is a further part of the Tralee Bypass, linking the Bracker O’Regan Road at the top of Monavalley and the roundabout at the top of the Oakpark Road, close to IT Tralee.

The announcement is being welcomed by Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin who says it’s very good news for North Kerry.