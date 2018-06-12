More funding may be needed to complete Dingle Inner Relief Road

More funding may be needed to complete the Dingle Inner Relief Road.

Recent fine weather has seen the construction of the route – the final stage in creating a bypass road around Dingle to the west – progress well.

According to local councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald it’s hoped construction on the project – if it continues to progress at its current rate – will be completed in early 2019.





While €1.8 million has already been allocated to its construction, Cllr Cosaí Fitzgerald says its likely additional funds will be necessary to complete it.

Kerry County Council, he said, are confident they will be able to secure the additional funds: