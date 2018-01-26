Funding for Great Southern Trail priority for Listowel Business and Community Alliance

Obtaining funding for the Great Southern Trail is a priority for the Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

That’s according to Chairperson of the newly formed alliance, Stephen Stack who says they’ll be pushing the project this year.

Kerry County Council says it’s expected the design of the Listowel section of the trail will be completed by the end of June, and the preparation of the necessary planning documentation can begin.

They say the greenway will be progressed on a phased basis, with the first phase being the 10.5km section from Listowel town to the Limerick county bounds at Sluicequarter.

Stephen Stack says the Great Southern Trail will be a turning point for tourism in North Kerry.