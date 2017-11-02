Funding expected to be announced by weekend on Bliain na Gaeilge 2018

Discussions on a financial package to back a year-long celebration of the Irish language are nearing completion.

That’s according to the Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh, who was speaking at the launch of Oireachtas na Samhna in Killarney.

The Minister says his Department’s officials have been working with Foras na Gaeilge, Údaras na Gaeltachta, Conradh na Gaeilge and the other lead organisations in order to promote Bliain na Gaeilge 2018.

He says discussions are currently underway in order to agree a financial package for next year’s events, and he’s hopeful to see the results of these talks before Oireachtas na Samhna finishes on Sunday.

Sinn Féin President, Deputy Gerry Adams, will be in Killarney for the event tomorrow.