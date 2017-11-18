Funding of over €64,000 has become available for community safety projects in Kerry

Funding of €64,500 has become available for community safety projects in Kerry.

The funding, which is under the theme of ‘Community Safety and Anti-Social Behaviour’, relates to capital projects only and is available for projects in disadvantaged urban areas.

The RAPID Programme is being administered by Kerry County Council, in conjunction with the Local Community Development Committee.

The projects that may be considered for funding include community CCTV equipment, signage for neighbourhood watch groups, support for community buildings in local authority estates, streetscape projects in disadvantaged urban areas and enhanced security measures for community buildings.

Kerry County Council is inviting applications for the funding, and the closing date for receipt of applications is November 24th.

Forms are available on Kerry County Council’s website or groups can contact the Community Department directly.