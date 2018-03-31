Funding of €180,000 announced for local sports partnerships in Kerry

Funding of over €180,000 has been announced for local sports partnerships in Kerry.

The funding will be allocated to support the delivery of national programmes, education and training initiatives, sport inclusion programmes and general participation programmes.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the role of local sports partnerships, particularly among those sectors of society that are underrepresented in sport, cannot be overstated.

He adds one of the fundamental principles of local sports partnerships is to remove any barrier that prevents participation in sport.

Last year, nearly 340,000 people took part in over 900 programmes delivered locally by local sports partnerships.

Minister Griffin says the work local sports partnerships do in the county contributes to the health and welfare of individuals, families, communities, towns and villages.