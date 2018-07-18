Funding for coastal projects in Kerry

The grants are co-funded by the Government and the EU’s Maritime and Fisheries Fund.



The seven projects in Kerry to benefit include Mol Teic Clg in Dingle which will receive 60,000 euro, Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue and Kerry County Council €35,000 euro and North West Kerry Shellfish and Kerry County Council which will receive 25,000 euro.



Other projects to benefit include Ballyheigue Development Association, Glenbeigh Shellfish Ltd, Thomas Griffin for a bait freezing and storage unit and Dingle Coasteering.



The funding has been welcomed by Minister of State Brendan Griffin who said that it will give an important boost to coastal communities in the county.