Funding for Clieveragh Flood works

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin Boxer Moran has signed off on funding for flood works at Clieveragh, Listowel.

Kerry County Council is to receive €140,370 for site investigation works and land acquisition for the flood works.

The announcement has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Healy-Rae who says this is the second project that the Minister has funded in Kerry since his visit during the summer.

Last month the Minister confirmed funding of €77,400 for works in Currow.