Funding awarded to twelve Kerry structures under Built Heritage scheme

A total of €50,000 has been awarded to twelve protected Kerry structures.

The funding has been allocated under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2018.

Under the scheme the owners of these twelve Kerry properties must provide match funding of at least 50% of the total project cost.





A total of €42,000 has also been awarded under the Structures at Risk Fund 2018 for urgent works to three protected structures.

Among these is an historic Kerry house.

The owners of these structures must provide match funding of 20% of the total project cost.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley, while welcoming the funding, described the €50,000 allocation as “minuscule” in terms of works which need to be carried out on some of the structures.